Bailard Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $197,057,000. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,368,000 after buying an additional 589,319 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $139,514,000. Mason & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,422,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3,158.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 391,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,912,000 after buying an additional 379,674 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $257.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,359. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.33 and a 200-day moving average of $242.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.49 and a 12-month high of $259.33.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.