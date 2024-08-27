Bailard Inc. Sells 283 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000.

SPYX stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.97. The stock had a trading volume of 142,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,969. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.18. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.32 and a fifty-two week high of $46.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

