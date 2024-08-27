Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 41,254 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 929,443 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,254 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Starbucks worth $72,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $94.02. 11,483,711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,025,455. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.90. The firm has a market cap of $106.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.21.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

