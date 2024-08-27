Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $110.66 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 670,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $110,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1,129.9% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 233,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,585,000 after purchasing an additional 214,122 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 69,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,283,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,141. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $183.41. The firm has a market cap of $241.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.53.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

