Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $27.61 Million Stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,490 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.24% of CyberArk Software worth $27,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,797,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 459,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,144,000 after buying an additional 81,801 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at $109,466,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,642,000 after acquiring an additional 112,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1,291.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,630,000 after acquiring an additional 358,602 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.83.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $279.88. 227,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -437.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.72. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $152.03 and a 52 week high of $289.50.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $224.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.06 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

