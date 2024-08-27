Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $53.34 Million Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) by 63.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,742,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,682,613 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $53,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,101,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,581,000 after acquiring an additional 90,204 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in 10x Genomics by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,143,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,289 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,657,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,257,000 after purchasing an additional 553,053 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,527,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,388,000 after purchasing an additional 446,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.46.

Shares of NASDAQ TXG traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.49. 1,292,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,742. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.64. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.84.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

