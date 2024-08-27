Baillie Gifford & Co. Lowers Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,321,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295,280 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.56% of Zillow Group worth $61,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 238.9% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 864,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,115,000 after buying an additional 609,575 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 99,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Zillow Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 26,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,370,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,334,262. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $61.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of -81.67 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average is $48.15.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $199,691.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,984,857.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 8,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $334,346.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,953.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total value of $199,691.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,857.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 200,965 shares of company stock worth $10,164,052 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Z has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

