Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 270,010 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 913,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 270,010 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.15% of Ares Capital worth $19,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. abrdn plc boosted its position in Ares Capital by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 41,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 116,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Ares Capital by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 118,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Compass Point raised shares of Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.0 %

ARCC traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.92. 3,479,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,063. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 65.75%.

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.