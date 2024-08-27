Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,444,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,381 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of KE worth $20,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in KE by 2,662.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in KE in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in KE in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in KE by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Shares of KE stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,413,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,021,978. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.75. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $20.48.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.51 billion. KE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

