Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.72

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.72 and last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 7479 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $810.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.15 million. Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 28.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 569.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 335.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 629.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.