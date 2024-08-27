Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 1,233.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BDGSF remained flat at $54.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.62. Bank of Georgia Group has a one year low of $45.76 and a one year high of $67.25.

Get Bank of Georgia Group alerts:

Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $238.92 million for the quarter.

About Bank of Georgia Group

Bank of Georgia Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services with focus on the Georgian and Armenian markets. It operates through Retail Banking, SME Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB segments. The Retail Banking segment offers consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards, and other credit facilities; funds transfer and settlement services; and handles customers' deposits for individuals and legal entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.