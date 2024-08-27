Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Downgraded by TD Securities

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BMO. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.00.

BMO traded down $5.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.82. 2,264,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,609. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.87. The company has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $100.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

