Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Gap Down to $88.77

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $88.77, but opened at $86.09. Bank of Montreal shares last traded at $83.43, with a volume of 496,157 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $137.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.10). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $1.125 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 75.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,073,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,777,561,000 after purchasing an additional 881,992 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 463,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,888,000 after acquiring an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,997,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 7.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

