Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 733,924 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 1,841,244 shares.The stock last traded at $49.57 and had previously closed at $48.59.

BNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.49.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 10.40%. Research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,388.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3,127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

