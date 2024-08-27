Bank of Queensland Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $1.36 (ASX:BOQPG)

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQPG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, July 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 1.356 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th.

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

