Bank of Stockton Reduces Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bank of Stockton lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Bank of Stockton’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 4.2% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 265.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Danaher by 4.8% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 5.3% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.88.

Danaher Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DHR stock traded up $1.65 on Friday, reaching $269.48. 1,464,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,820,898. The company has a market capitalization of $199.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,486.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Danaher news, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $1,097,876.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,501,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,707 shares of company stock worth $10,786,944 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

