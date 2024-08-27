Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3,818.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,919,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819,575 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $306,111,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,964,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,435.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 223,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,844,000 after purchasing an additional 208,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,975,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.11. 186,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,396. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.40. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $193.00 and a one year high of $275.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

