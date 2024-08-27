Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Short Interest Down 96.2% in August

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the July 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Barco Stock Performance
Shares of BCNAF stock remained flat at $13.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48. Barco has a twelve month low of $13.50 and a twelve month high of $23.00.
Barco Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Barco
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Barco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.