Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 937 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Unum Group were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $590,489,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Unum Group by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,961,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,590,000 after buying an additional 1,008,776 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 6,498.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 636,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,145,000 after buying an additional 626,676 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Unum Group by 85.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 778,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,754,000 after purchasing an additional 357,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,590,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,109,000 after buying an additional 300,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Unum Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

Unum Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE UNM opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $58.17.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,464.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

