BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte Acquires 42,248 Shares

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) CEO Rene A. Lacerte purchased 42,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.60 per share, for a total transaction of $2,095,500.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,750.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BILL stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,996,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,531. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average of $56.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.99 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.32.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.27 million. BILL had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on BILL from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BILL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.65.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BILL by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,484,000 after purchasing an additional 36,233 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth $163,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BILL by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,976,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,573,000 after purchasing an additional 94,786 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter worth $49,509,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BILL by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

