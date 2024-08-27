BinaryX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $438,764.18 (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. BinaryX has a market cap of $742.23 million and $438,764.18 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX token can currently be purchased for approximately $153.10 or 0.00256525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX was first traded on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX emerges as a nexus between gaming and cryptos, functioning as a crypto gaming and an IGO platform. It nurtures gamefi projects providing infrastructural aid, a DAO governance framework and community engagement channels. Notable among its game offerings is CyberDragon, where players navigate a vibrant virtual realm, battling challenges and accumulating rare treasures, with tokens contributed amassing in a treasure trove, claimable by victorious players. The platform’s native token, $BNX, is integral to its ecosystem, facilitating community governance, regular airdrops, in-game utilities, event rewards, and participation in new game launches. By locking $BNX tokens, players can unlock exclusive assets and rewards, embodying BinaryX’s commitment to creating a rewarding, interactive gaming ecosystem. Through its offerings, BinaryX not only enhances the gaming experience but also supports game developers, driving forward the blockchain gaming industry.”

