Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 73,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 56,722 shares.The stock last traded at $9.99 and had previously closed at $9.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on BIOX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.85 million, a P/E ratio of 1,003.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $83.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 20.5% in the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 1,961,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,992,000 after acquiring an additional 334,195 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 46,647 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 64,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

