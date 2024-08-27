BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.94

BioPharma Credit (LON:BPCR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.94 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01), with a volume of 1742615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

BioPharma Credit Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.88. The stock has a market cap of £11.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.22.

BioPharma Credit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. BioPharma Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,750.00%.

About BioPharma Credit

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its debt assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

