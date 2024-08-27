BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Hits $62,922.98

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be purchased for about $62,922.98 or 0.99982112 BTC on major exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $781.43 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008306 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00007938 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011769 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007253 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00057651 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BTCA is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 64,065.40391186 USD and is down -0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.