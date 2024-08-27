Bitcoin (BTC) Achieves Market Cap of $1,244.35 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $63,019.09 on popular exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,244.35 billion and $27.61 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $344.88 or 0.00547257 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00040422 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00070123 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,745,537 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.
