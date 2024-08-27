Bitcoin (BTC) Achieves Market Cap of $1,244.35 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $63,019.09 on popular exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,244.35 billion and $27.61 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $344.88 or 0.00547257 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00040422 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00070123 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000202 BTC.

About Bitcoin

Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,745,537 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

