Bitcoin Diamond Market Capitalization Achieves $12.88 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $12.88 million and $1,337.29 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0691 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.33 or 0.00076750 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00019572 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007790 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

