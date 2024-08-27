Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $399.19 million and $2.63 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $22.79 or 0.00036923 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00059348 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00013077 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000398 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000110 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

