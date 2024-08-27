BlackRock Large Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:BGRO) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Large Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:BGRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

BGRO stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.23. The stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268. BlackRock Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.16.

