Blur (BLUR) Trading Up 11.8% Over Last Week

Blur (BLUR) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, Blur has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Blur token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges. Blur has a market cap of $14.83 million and approximately $33.79 million worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,565,477 tokens. Blur’s official Twitter account is @blur_io. Blur’s official website is blur.io.

Buying and Selling Blur

According to CryptoCompare, “Blur (BLUR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blur has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 1,832,841,797.7549467 in circulation. The last known price of Blur is 0.18248471 USD and is down -3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 250 active market(s) with $29,811,316.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blur.io/.”

