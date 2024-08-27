BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (TSE:ZWEN) Announces $0.22 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF (TSE:ZWEN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

BMO Covered Call Energy ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

ZWEN stock traded down 0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 29.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 29.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of 29.98. BMO Covered Call Energy ETF has a 52 week low of 27.41 and a 52 week high of 32.18.

