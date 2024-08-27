BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF Stock Performance

ZWK stock traded down C$0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$22.16. 36,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,353. BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF has a 1 year low of C$15.60 and a 1 year high of C$23.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$20.85.

