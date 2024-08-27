BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.
BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance
BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF stock remained flat at 21.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,955. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of 17.82 and a 12-month high of 21.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 20.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of 19.74.
