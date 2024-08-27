BNB Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.80 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. BNB has a market cap of $80.76 billion and $1.80 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can now be purchased for about $553.41 or 0.00896476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BNB has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.
About BNB
BNB (BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,935,247 coins. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,935,278.436907. The last known price of BNB is 556.19361274 USD and is down -2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2220 active market(s) with $1,816,782,726.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
