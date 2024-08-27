Bobcoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.56 Million (BOBC)

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 27th. Bobcoin has a market cap of $13.56 million and $79.92 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bobcoin token can now be bought for $0.70 or 0.00001128 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bobcoin has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bobcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000091 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bobcoin Token Profile

Bobcoin’s genesis date was February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. The official message board for Bobcoin is twitter.com/2050_paris. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bobcoin’s official website is bob.eco.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.

Embedding social impact into the heart of business. Employment creation is Bob’s main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto: Access equals opportunity.”

Buying and Selling Bobcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bobcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bobcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bobcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bobcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bobcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.