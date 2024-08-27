Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target Raised to $77.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.31.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BXP

Boston Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

BXP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.14. The stock had a trading volume of 330,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,301. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $50.64 and a 1-year high of $74.91.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($1.21). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.05% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Peter V. Otteni sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $351,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 435.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 212.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 115.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 59.1% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Boston Properties by 61.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Properties

(Get Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.