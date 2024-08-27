BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.410-0.420 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $274.0 million-$276.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $271.0 million. BOX also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.640-1.660 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BOX traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.82. 3,062,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,888. BOX has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.99.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. BOX had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $264.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.65 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised BOX to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.33.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $351,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,513,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,944,530.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $85,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $351,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,513,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,944,530.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,440. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

