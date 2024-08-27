BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.41-0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $274-276 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $271.62 million. BOX also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.640-1.660 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BOX. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of BOX to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,062,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.99. BOX has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $30.94.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $264.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.65 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 13.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $351,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,513,661 shares in the company, valued at $40,944,530.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,019,155 shares in the company, valued at $79,283,010.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $351,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,513,661 shares in the company, valued at $40,944,530.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,560 shares of company stock worth $1,556,440. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

