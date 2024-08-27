Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,328,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,685,546. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $63.41. The company has a market capitalization of $97.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.93.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

