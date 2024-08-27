British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC) Trading 1.8% Higher

British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.74). 47,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 60,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.73).

British Smaller Companies VCT2 Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £128.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1,866.67 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 55.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 55.54.

British Smaller Companies VCT2 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.