British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC) Trading 1.8% Higher

British Smaller Companies VCT2 (LON:BSC – Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 56 ($0.74). 47,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 60,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 55 ($0.73).
British Smaller Companies VCT2 Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £128.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1,866.67 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 55.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 55.54.
British Smaller Companies VCT2 Company Profile
British Smaller Companies VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in emerging growth, growth capital, acquisition funding, and development funding. It is an evergreen fund. The fund invests in a range of securities which may include ordinary and preference shares and fixed income securities, such as corporate bonds and gilts in VCT qualifying and non-qualifying securities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than British Smaller Companies VCT2
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Why the Buy-and-Hold Strategy May Be Best for Most Investors
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Eli Lilly’s Path to the Next Trillion Market Capitalization
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Mobileye Global: CEO Makes $10 Million Bet on Future Strength
Receive News & Ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Smaller Companies VCT2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.