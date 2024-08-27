Brown Financial Advisory Sells 311 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Brown Financial Advisory trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 5.9% of Brown Financial Advisory’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 355,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after buying an additional 100,294 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 27,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,335,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,404,000 after acquiring an additional 370,483 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 25,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 152,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

SPDW stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.14. 1,194,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,140. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.41.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.