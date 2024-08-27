Brown Financial Advisory Takes Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Brown Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000. W.W. Grainger makes up approximately 0.2% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 102.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Vivid Wealth Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 231.7% during the second quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1,122.2% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total transaction of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,017.13.

View Our Latest Report on W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:GWW traded up $5.08 on Friday, hitting $982.23. 131,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,234. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $941.69 and a 200-day moving average of $952.40. The stock has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $674.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 53.25%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.