Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,983 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF comprises 0.3% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDLO. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 689.4% during the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 28,811 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $754,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 718,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FDLO stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $59.76. The company had a trading volume of 72,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,596. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average of $56.25. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.41 and a 12 month high of $59.81.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

