Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Buys 14,880 Shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDMO – Free Report) by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,880 shares during the period. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Fiduciary Trust Co bought a new position in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FDMO traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.79. 7,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,334. The company has a market cap of $210.58 million, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.86. Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $65.72.

Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Momentum Factor ETF (FDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index large-cap US stocks selected for positive momentum signals. FDMO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

