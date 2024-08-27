Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,164 iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGF stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $52.19. 242,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,498. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $52.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.19.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.