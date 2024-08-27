Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,164 iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IGF stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $52.19. 242,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,498. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $52.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.19.
iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF
The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
