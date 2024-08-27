Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,205 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.6% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 399.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,284,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,801,000 after purchasing an additional 38,621,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 407.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,027,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,767,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526,866 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,872,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,406,000 after acquiring an additional 216,899 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 403.4% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,845,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690,906 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 389.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,410,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,099,000 after buying an additional 5,895,093 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.96. The company had a trading volume of 9,246,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,996,739. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $62.86. The company has a market capitalization of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average of $58.84.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

