Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC Has $882,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 0.7% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681,472 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 16,265.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,869,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778,366 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,125,000 after acquiring an additional 167,767 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,580,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,807,000 after acquiring an additional 363,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,113,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,453,000 after acquiring an additional 105,919 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.44. 2,022,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,032,122. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $63.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.484 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

