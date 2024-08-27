BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Short Interest Down 97.5% in August

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 97.5% from the July 31st total of 298,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Trading Down 1.6 %

BCAN stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.20. 57,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,152. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.83 and a quick ratio of 10.83. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a 12 month low of $7.83 and a 12 month high of $4,522.00.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Company Profile

Femto Technologies Inc develops and manufactures women’s wellness devices and services. It offers its products for muscle relief and relaxation, redefining skin, and nurturing its hair, as well as sexual wellness devices. The company owns and markets Benefit customer relationship management (CRM), a proprietary customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day business activities.

