Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD) Short Interest Update

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 91.8% from the July 31st total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cadrenal Therapeutics
Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %
About Cadrenal Therapeutics
Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cadrenal Therapeutics
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.