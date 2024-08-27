Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD) Short Interest Update

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 91.8% from the July 31st total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Cadrenal Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

Get Cadrenal Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cadrenal Therapeutics

Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %

About Cadrenal Therapeutics

NASDAQ:CVKD traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.90. 30,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,153. The company has a market cap of $126.46 million, a PE ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.76. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $32.55.

(Get Free Report)

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel oral and reversible anticoagulant to prevent heart attacks, strokes, and deaths due to blood clots in patients with rare cardiovascular conditions requiring chronic anticoagulation, such as patients with left ventricular assist devices, end-stage kidney disease, atrial fibrillation, and thrombotic anti-phospholipid syndrome.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.