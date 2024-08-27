Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,468 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stantec were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stantec by 45.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in Stantec by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 7,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stantec during the second quarter worth $51,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lowered Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of STN stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.70. 92,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,137. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.02 and its 200-day moving average is $82.84. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $88.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

