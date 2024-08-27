Calamos Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 11,407 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Oracle by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 17,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 56.1% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 18,680 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total value of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,010,030.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,862,500 shares of company stock worth $266,776,624 in the last ninety days. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $139.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,544,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,163,030. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $383.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $146.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.